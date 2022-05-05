Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.22.

POU stock traded down C$1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.39. 117,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,529. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,111.94. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,096,320. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

