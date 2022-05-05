Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

