Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Parsons stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Parsons by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

