Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 37.48.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

