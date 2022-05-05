Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.20.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $328.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $278.37 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.