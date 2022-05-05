Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.20.
PAYC stock opened at $328.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $278.37 and a 1 year high of $558.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.