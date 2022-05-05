PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,969,592. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

