PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 6.9% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.71. 21,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 836,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

