Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.33.

PEGA opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

