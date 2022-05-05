PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 251,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,004. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

