Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penumbra stock traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,186. Penumbra has a one year low of $160.75 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -913.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.30.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.