Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Down 3.7%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 1,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 401,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $743.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

