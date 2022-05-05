PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.69. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

