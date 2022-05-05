Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Up 10.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 91,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 63,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.75 million and a P/E ratio of 0.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

