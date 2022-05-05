Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Up 10.7%

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMTGet Rating) shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 91,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 63,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.75 million and a P/E ratio of 0.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.