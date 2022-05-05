Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLK. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

