Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF remained flat at $$11.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,877. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

