Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

