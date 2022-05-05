Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
