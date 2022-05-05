Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of PAHC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $731.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
