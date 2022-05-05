Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of PAHC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $731.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

