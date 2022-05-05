Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,244. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

