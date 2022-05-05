PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$5.23 during trading on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

