Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 3,038,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.
