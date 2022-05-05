Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $374,771.52 and approximately $87.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00520223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,011,358 coins and its circulating supply is 435,750,922 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

