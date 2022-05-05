Piper Sandler Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $162.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.17.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $116.55 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,343,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.