Piper Sandler Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $120.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Rapid7 stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $26,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

