Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,720 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $9.81 on Thursday, hitting $204.71. The company had a trading volume of 263,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

