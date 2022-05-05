Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.94. 51,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

