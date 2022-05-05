Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

