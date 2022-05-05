Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $198.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $209.90 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $77.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $768.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.70 million to $781.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $836.52 million, with estimates ranging from $812.84 million to $860.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 1,747,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

