Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 6923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
