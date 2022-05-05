Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 6923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

