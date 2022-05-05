Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.42% of Post worth $241,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

