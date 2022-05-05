Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ POWL opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $650,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.