PowerTrade Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $64,312.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

