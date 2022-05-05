PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.44.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.