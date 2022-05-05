PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 70000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Get PPX Mining alerts:

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.