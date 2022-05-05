PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 70000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
Recommended Stories
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.