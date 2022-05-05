Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 413.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 815,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

