Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 49.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares fell 49.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.42. 32,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91.
Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)
See Also
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.