Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 49.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares fell 49.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.42. 32,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

