Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) to Issue Dividend of €0.38

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PEY stock opened at GBX 12.35 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.18. Princess Private Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.02 ($0.19).
Princess Private Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
