Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) to Issue Dividend of €0.38

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PEY stock opened at GBX 12.35 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.18. Princess Private Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.02 ($0.19).

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.