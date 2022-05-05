Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,422 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 19.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

