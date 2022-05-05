Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,003,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 648,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,911. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

