Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded down $13.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.73. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.