Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

