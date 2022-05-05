Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FARO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,663,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

FARO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 145,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

