Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $264,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

