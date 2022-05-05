Privatix Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,220.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Privatix has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $76,402.36 and approximately $21,220.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Privatix Profile

PRIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

