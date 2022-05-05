Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $3,508.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,802,164,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,073,539 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.