Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 6.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 2,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 371,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

RXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

