Pundi X[new] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00219070 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00469137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039137 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,235.29 or 1.96244725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

