PUTinCoin Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $4,249.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,569.29 or 1.00114811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050282 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002514 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.