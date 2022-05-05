Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.69. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

