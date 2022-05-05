Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

