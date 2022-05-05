Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of MS opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

